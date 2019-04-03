Warriors' public relations guru responds to Steph Curry's playful jab originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry needed to score 17 points on Tuesday to pass Chris Mullin for fourth on the Warriors' all-time scoring list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Curry finished the game with...

...17 points exactly.

After the win over the Nuggets, the two-time MVP was asked about the moment and what it means to him.

"I'm really upset with a certain individual in this room because I did not know that that was on the horizon," Curry jokingly said before pausing and looking at Raymond Ridder, the Warriors' VP of communications and PR czar.

"So it kind of caught me off guard. But it was a pretty special night understanding what Chris Mullin was able to do in his career wearing a Warrior uniform, representing the organization and Bay Area. His jersey is in the rafters, obviously, for a reason.

"So, pretty cool moment. I'll hopefully talk to him or see him at some point and we'll share a good moment."

[RELATED: What went right, what went wrong in Dubs-Nuggets]

Late Tuesday night, Ridder took to Twitter to let Curry know that something else is on the horizon:

@StephenCurry30 I didn't think you'd get 17 points tonight..:). But, I won't be surprised when you score 31 in our next game and pass Paul Arizin and move into 3rd place on the list! https://t.co/C2srssyEYB — Raymond Ridder (@DoubleR_PR) April 3, 2019

Story continues

The three-time NBA champion has been on fire from 3-point territory -- 48.7 percent (56-for-115) -- over his last nine games. But you probably shouldn't bet big money on him getting to 31 points on Thursday night because here are his last four performances at Staples Center against the Lakers:



-Nov. 4, 2016 = 13 points, 0-for-10 from deep

-Nov. 25, 2016 = 24 points, 4-for-10 from deep

-Nov. 29, 2017 = 28 points, 3-for-9 from deep

-Jan. 21, 2019 = 11 points, 2-for-10 from deep











But then again, that means Curry is due (especially with his new contact lenses) ...

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram