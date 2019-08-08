Warriors profile: Steph Curry will carry heavy burden in 2019-20 season

Editor's note: The Warriors' roster looks completely different than it did at this time last year. Golden State enters a new era at Chase Center with an injured Klay Thompson and without dynasty mainstays Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. As the Warriors' offseason goes on, we'll do a profile on every player on the revamped roster. Thursday's edition focuses on Steph Curry.

Contract

3 years / $129,019,086 remaining.

Last season

Despite missing 13 games, Curry put together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 27.3 points, 5.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from 3-point range.

Along the way, he made 354 3-pointers, including an 11 treys in an early-season win over the Wizards en route to 51 points. However, a groin injury kept him on the bench for an 11-game stretch in November where the Warriors slumped to a 5-6 record. Worse, while Curry was sidelined, an on-court conflict between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant threatened to undo the Golden State dynasty.

Curry tried to pick up the pieces in the postseason, averaging 28.2 points in the playoffs to help the Warriors reach their fifth straight NBA Finals. He did most of this without Durant, as his co-star missed missing nine games with a strained calf before tearing his Achilles in Game 5 of the Finals. With Durant sidelined and Klay Thompson out with a torn ACL, Curry missed a shot in the waning seconds of Game 6 that would have extended the series to Game 7, ending the Warriors quest for a three-peat.

Outlook

Curry enters his 11th season with the Warriors as the team finds itself at a crossroads. With most of Thompson's season shelved and Durant now out East with the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors are left to figure out how to make up the 47 points-per-game the two combined to provide.

An offseason trade for All-Star guard D'Angelo Russell should help ease the burden, but Curry will be counted on more than ever to carry the Warriors to their eighth straight postseason appearance.

