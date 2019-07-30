Warriors profile: Forward Omari Spellman must overcome weigh issues

Editor's note: The Warriors' roster looks completely different than it did at this time last year. Golden State enters a new era at Chase Center with an injured Klay Thompson and without dynasty mainstays Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston.

As the Warriors' offseason goes on, we'll do a profile on every player on the revamped roster. Tuesday's edition focuses on Omari Spellman

Contract

One-year, $1,897,800 (team options for 2020-21, 2021-22 seasons)

Last season

While Spellman's talent allowed him to go No. 30 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, his struggles with weight derailed his brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks, forcing a swap with the Warriors for Damian Jones.

By December, Spellman's weight ballooned to nearly 300 pounds, forcing the Hawks to re-examine his future in Atlanta. Those issues, combined with an ankle and hip injuries, limited Spellman to just 47 games in his rookie season. But when the Las Vegas Summer League arrived, he still couldn't shed the weight.

"Being in shape in the summer is hard," Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce told The Athletic. "He's coming off an injury, so a lot of what we're doing is making sure he's coming back the right way. He's in the gym every day. Not everyone is going to lose weight because they're in the gym. Not everyone is going to be in great condition. He's been in the gym every day, but he hasn't been playing basketball. Basketball shape is different than weight room shape."

While the Hawks maintained publicly that they were encouraged by Spellman's future in Atlanta, the need for frontcourt depth forced a trade with Golden State.

Outlook

Despite his conditioning issues, Spellman has potential as a 3-point-shooting big man. In his lone season at Villanova, he shot 43 percent from 3-point range.

Spellman's shooting and stature has prompted comparisons to former Warriors fan favorite Marreese Speights. With Golden State emphasizing youth development, Spellman could earn time in the rotation.

He'll need to prove his worth early as the Warriors will have to decide on his team option for the 2020-21 second on October 31.

