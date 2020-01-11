Warriors president Rick Welts weds partner in ceremony at SF City Hall

Eight years after telling the world that he is gay, Warriors president Rick Welts has tied the knot.

Welts announced Friday that he married Todd Gage in a ceremony at San Francisco City Hall.

At 11am today in the Mayor's office at SF City Hall, Mayor @LondonBreed married Rick Welts and Todd Gage. It was a good day, nine years in the making! pic.twitter.com/NiiVN255eG — Rick Welts (@RickWelts) January 11, 2020

San Francisco mayor London Breed officiated the wedding.

According to Welts' post, he and Gage have been together for nine years.

Shortly after the Warriors lost to the Clippers on Friday night in Los Angeles, coach Steve Kerr took time to send a tweet to Welts.

Congrats Rick and Todd! https://t.co/8EI2aVpaJ2 — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) January 11, 2020

A few months after he came out as gay in a New York Times article, Welts was hired by the Warriors as the president and chief operating officer.

Welts has been an instrumental part of the Warriors' success over the last nine years, helping the team appear in five straight NBA Finals, win three championships and open Chase Center in San Francisco.

By saying the words "I do," Welts registered another big win Friday.

