How Warriors are preparing for 'emotional' Kobe Bryant memorial service

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors exited Chase Center on Sunday after adding another defeat to their tally, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans. But Golden State, along with the NBA, is preparing to reckon with its toughest loss in years.

About 12 hours after the Warriors' loss, the league momentarily will come to a standstill Monday morning. All sights will fixate on Staples Center in Los Angeles for the memorial service of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Golden State pillars Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are expected to attend the service, along with general manager Bob Myers.

But the rest of the team, armed with memories of their hero, will be left to reconcile his death in the confines of practice and search for closure in a familiar setting.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's going to be emotional," Warriors forward Marquese Chriss told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday. "I think it's going to bring back up a lot of emotions that everybody was feeling on the day that it happened. I think people aren't going to know how to feel. It's going to make it real."

For the rest of the Warriors, the practice court serves as a unique reminder of his death. The players got the news five weeks ago in the same building they'll practice Monday, just as they began pre-practice workouts.

An assistant coach relayed the initial message and practice was soon stopped as players and staff gathered thoughts.

"You could hear a pin drop in there," Eric Paschall said. "It was stopped."

From the bowels of the billion-dollar basketball facility, Warriors assistant Jarron Collins walked through the adjoining weight room, up the steps and through a corridor to Chase Center's main court to tell Chriss the news. Chriss, then on a two-way contract and away from the team to not burn his two-way days, was floored when he got the news.

Story continues

Chriss and Bryant shared an agent, as both were represented by Rob Pelinka before he became the Lakers' general manager in 2017. The legendary Lakers guard even stopped by Chriss' college pro day in a Los Angeles-area high school ahead of the 2016 NBA Draft, bringing a buzz with him into the gym.

"It was dope to see his energy," Chriss recalled. "He walked into the gym, and the energy in the gym changed. He had a presence about him, everybody wanted to talk to him, kind of pick his brain and be around him."

Similar stories are littered throughout Golden State's locker room. Thompson -- whose father Mychal still calls Lakers games for the local radio affiliate -- met Bryant when he was a child and occasionally worked out with the guard at UC Irvine.

"He was obviously the best player in the world at the time," Thompson remembered after Bryant's final game at Oracle Arena in 2016. "I just remember watching him work out, how methodical (he was) and attention to detail he gave to every drill. It inspired me a lot."

When Thompson was charged with marijuana possession his junior year at Washington State, Bryant sent him an expletive-filled text.

"He said ‘forget about that', said it with a couple expletives and ‘just go out there and kill,' " Thompson recounted.

"I have a potty mouth," Bryant added that evening when asked about the exchange. "I just told him ‘listen, man, we all make mistakes. You can't worry about that stuff. Just keep your focus on basketball and everything will work itself out."

While Thompson personally knew Bryant for much of his life, Green admired the five-time champion from afar as a kid. Nonetheless, he still finds himself reconciling the loss of his idol.

"I think I'm still at the point where every time you see it you're like 'damn.' Like is it a real thing?" Green said Sunday. "I don't know, maybe tomorrow brings closure, maybe it don't."

The topic of Bryant brought Green back to the first time he played the guard at Oracle Arena, which forced the forward out of his routine.

"I'm never really a guy to get star-struck," Green said. "There's two people that I've ever been star-struck by in this league, and that's Kobe and Grant Hill."

"I was finishing my pregame shooting and Kobe was coming out," he added. "And you have your stuff you have to do in the back when you're done shooting, and so I finished my shooting and Kobe was coming out and I just sat on the end of the bench and before I knew it, 20, 25 minutes had passed and I was late as hell to finish my pregame prep, but that was just a moment for me where I was stuck like, 'Wow, I just saw Kobe work out.' "

When Green wasn't in awe of Bryant, he sought advice from his idol. Four years ago, following Green's suspension for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals, he sought Bryant's advice in the wake of criticism during a time Green called "the lowest point" of his career. After hearing Green vent, Bryant responded with a message: "You're chasing something so much bigger. How do you ever expect anyone to understand you?"

Green keeps the advice close to this day.

"It helped me a lot," Green admitted. "Because you kind of deal with things a certain way and when you're dealing with things a certain way, you can only do what you think is best at the end of the day. But when you get reassurance from someone who's been through it at the highest level that the way you're dealing with something is like okay, it gives you that confidence to carry out whatever it is in the way you think it was right. It gives you that green light, like its cool."

[RELATED: Steph looks sharp before Dubs-Pelicans as return nears]

Now, as Green and his teammates say one last goodbye Monday morning, each will have will try to follow Green's credo in carrying on Bryant's legacy.

"The way you approach this game," Green said. "I think if there was anything he could ask for that's what he would ask for. That he gave everything he had to it."

How Warriors are preparing for 'emotional' Kobe Bryant memorial service originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area