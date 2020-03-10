How Warriors' potential 2020-21 bench next season compares to past

With the season doomed to watching the NBA Draft Lottery, the Warriors turned their attention to player development. With a roster full of rookies, journeymen and players looking to resurrect their young careers, the front office hoped to find a diamond in the rough to hopefully contribute next season when the team could potentially return to contention.

But they did not find one. Instead they actually found a few, if not more.

In the front court, Eric Paschall has emerged as a potential future foundational piece, sporting an offensive game that combines unique strength to go with mature finesse. Marquese Chriss might end up being the starting center next season as he has blossomed into an impactful young big man.

In the backcourt, Damion Lee has proven himself to be a high energy, reliable rotation piece that can put up points in a hurry. Jordan Poole has struggled with an inconsistent shot this season, but at only 20 years old, has grown considerably in his playmaking and ball handling, making him more valuable than just a potential future floor spacer.

Young projects like Ky Bowman and the recent surge of Mychal Mulder brings even more optimism that the Warriors might have discovered significant contributors, all on the cheap.

So how could next season's bench compare to past teams in the Steve Kerr era? Let's take a look.

Potential 2020-21 bench

High lottery pick

Mid-level exception

$17M trade exception

Paschall

Chriss

Lee

Poole

Bowman

Mulder



















2018-19



Andre Iguodala

Shaun Livingston

Quinn Cook

Kevon Looney

Alfonzo McKinnie

Jonas Jerebko

Jordan Bell













2017-18

Iguodala

Livingston

Cook

Looney

JaVale McGee

David West

Pat McCaw

Nick Young















2016-17

Iguodala

Livingston

McGee

West

Ian Clark

Matt Barnes











2015-16

Iguodala

Livingston

Clark

Leandro Barbosa

Festus Ezeli

Brandon Rush

Marreese Speights













2014-15

Iguodala

Livingston

Barbosa

Ezeli

Rush

Speights

David Lee

Justin Holiday















Replacing the impact of Iguodala and Livingston will be hard to impossible to do. But while the bench will be quite young if they keep a majority of the current players, the Warriors can add seasoned veterans through free agency and trades.

And if the front office makes the right moves, there definitely is a chance that the Warriors' bench is deeper than it ever has been, especially with multiple options to hit 3-pointers.

