Warriors' Podziemski earns 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team honors

After bursting onto the scene as a rookie during the 2023-24 NBA season, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has been rewarded for his standout efforts.

The 21-year-old has been selected to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced Monday. Podziemski is joined by the Oklahoma City Thunders' Chet Holmgren, Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr., Charlotte Hornets' Brandon Miller and San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama on the first team.

Podziemski received 64 first-team votes and 33 second-team votes, edging out Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II for the first-team nod by 52 points. The young guard becomes 19th rookie in Warriors history to earn first team honors.

The Warriors drafted Podziemski No. 19 overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, and he immediately became a key contributor for Golden State once the regular season got rolling. Podziemski ultimately earned himself a spot in coach Steve Kerr's starting lineup when Klay Thompson was demoted to the bench, bringing a youthful fire to the court as one of the league's best at drawing charges.

Podziemski finished his first NBA season having appeared in 74 games, averaging 9.1 points on 45.4-percent shooting with 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He ranked eighth among rookies in minutes per game (25.7), 10th in points (9.2), fifth in assists (3.7), sixth in rebounding (5.8) and third in 3-point percentage (38.5 percent). His 427 total rebounds also led the Warriors and were the most by a Golden State rookie since Joe Smith in 1995-96.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, whom the Warriors selected after Podziemski at No. 57, was not named to the All-Rookie first team or second team. He did, however, receive 42 second-place votes.

Jackson-Davis gave Golden State more athleticism and size underneath this season, firmly establishing himself as the team's starting center by the campaign's end. He finished his first NBA season averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 68 games with the Warriors.

While Podziemski certainly would have liked for his fellow Warriors rookie to join him on the All-Rookie team, the young players certainly have plenty to be proud of this season.

