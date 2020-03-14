Warriors pledge $1M to Chase Center employees affected by coronavirus

Joe Lacob and the Warriors aren't forgetting about the people that make games at Chase Center flow like a well-oiled machine.

The organization announced Friday night that they will contribute $1 million to a disaster relief fund to help pay all part-time and hourly employees while the NBA is suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Warriors ownership, players and coaches to contribute $1 million to disaster relief fund for Chase Center employees pic.twitter.com/42nYAalO9t — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 14, 2020

"The last few days have been extremely challenging for all Bay Area citizens as we deal with the hourly changes in this unprecedented situation," Lacob said in statement released by the team. "Our players, coaches, ownership and management have been focused on creating a way to assist our part-time employees. We are addressing the potential hardships these hard-working individuals may encounter during this hiatus in the NBA season. While everyone and every business is impacted, those who are fortunate enough to be in a position to help, need to help."

"The men and women who work our games at Chase Center are critical in providing an incredible game-night experience for our fans, including of course, the popcorn vendors," Warriors guard Stephen Curry said in the statement released by the team. "As players, we wanted to do something, along with our ownership and coaches, to help ease the pain during this time."

Lacob had indicated earlier in the day that the Warriors would take care of the people hit hardest by the stoppage, and the owner made good on his word.

Chase Center employs more than 1,000 hourly workers, so no games or concerts at the arena means no paychecks. But the Warriors are making sure those vital people don't have to worry during the pause in the NBA season.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday that the suspension could last at least 30 days.

Several NBA teams have pledged to take care of their arena employees. Even a few marquee players -- Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin -- each donated $100,000 to help support workers in their respective arenas.

In such an uncertain time, it's good to see organizations looking out for the people that are so important to their operation.

