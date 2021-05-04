Warriors playoff scenarios: Breaking down Golden State’s playoff picture

The start of the new-look NBA playoffs are rapidly approaching, and every game is crucial across the league as teams are battling for playoff positioning. New in 2021 is the launch of the play-in tournament, which gives four teams from each conference the chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early.

How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Warriors projected to face? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive look at the standings, the Warriors’ remaining schedule, and their potential playoff opponents with seven games left in the regular season.

The current standings:

5 – Los Angeles Lakers (37-28)

6 – Dallas Mavericks (36-28) – 0.5 games back

7 – Portland Trail Blazers (36-29) – 1 game back

8 – Golden State Warriors (33-32) – 4 games back

9 – Memphis Grizzlies (32-32) – 4.5 games back

10 – San Antonio Spurs (31-33) – 5.5 games back

11 – New Orleans Pelicans (29-36) – 8 games back

Games remaining in the regular season: 7

Next game: at Pelicans, Tuesday, May 4

Remaining schedule:

May 4: at Pelicans (10th in West), 5 PT

May 6: vs. Thunder (13th in West), 7 PT

May 8: vs. Thunder (13th in West), 7 PT

May 10: vs. Jazz (1st in West), 7 PT

May 11: vs. Suns (2nd in West), 7 PT

May 14: vs. Pelicans (10th in West), 7 PT

May 16: vs. Grizzlies (9th in West), time TBD

Playoff opponents if season ended today:

As the current 8-seed, the Warriors would have a one-game playoff with the No. 7 Trail Blazers to determine the overall No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. If the Warriors won that game, they would move on to face the No. 2 seed in the West (the Suns) in the first round.

If the Warriors were to lose that game, they would play the winner of a playoff between the No. 9 and No. 10 teams. If Golden State won that game, they would become the overall No. 8 seed in the West, and face the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the first round.