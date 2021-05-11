Warriors playoff scenarios: Breaking down Golden State’s playoff picture following Monday’s win vs. Jazz

The start of the new-look NBA playoffs are rapidly approaching, and every game is crucial across the league as teams are battling for playoff positioning. New in 2021 is the launch of the play-in tournament, which gives four teams from each conference the chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early.

How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Warriors projected to face? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a comprehensive look at the standings, the Warriors’ remaining schedule, and their potential playoff opponents with seven games left in the regular season.

The current standings:

11 – New Orleans Pelicans (31-37) – 9 games back

Games remaining in the regular season: 3

Next game: vs. Suns, Tuesday, May 11

Remaining schedule:

May 11: vs. Suns (2nd in West), 7 PT

May 14: vs. Pelicans (10th in West), 7 PT

May 16: vs. Grizzlies (9th in West), time TBD

Playoff opponents if season ended today:

As the current 8-seed, the Warriors would be slated for a must-watch one-game playoff against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the current No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers to determine the overall No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. If the Warriors won that game, they would move on to meet the No. 2 seed in the West (the Suns) in the first round.

If the Warriors were to lose the opening play-in game, they would play the winner of a playoff between the No. 9 (Memphis Grizzlies) and No. 10 (San Antonio Spurs) teams. If Golden State won that game, they would become the overall No. 8 seed in the West, and face the No. 1 seed Utah Jazz in the first round.

Related

3 things to know: Clutch late triple from Steph Curry helps Warriors survive Jazz, 119-116 Wizards' Bradley Beal responds to Kent Bazemore's scoring title, injury comments Rookie Wire power rankings: Warriors land at No. 14 entering final week of regular season

Story continues

List