How Warriors' playoff picture affected by Lakers' loss to Blazers

How Dubs' playoff picture affected by Lakers' loss to Blazers

Before the season, if you predicted the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers would meet in one of the Western Conference's play-in games, you might be able to cash a lottery ticket in a little over a week.

The Lakers are spiraling out of control with LeBron James nursing ankle soreness, Dennis Schroder in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, and Anthony Davis battling through several injuries.

On Friday, in a massive matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center that carried seeding implications, the Lakers lost 106-101. It's LA's second straight loss and drops them to 2-8 in their last 10 games.

The loss gives the Blazers (38-29) the season-series win over the Lakers (37-30) and the tiebreaker in the event they finish with the same record.

It also drops the Lakers out of the top six in the West and into the seventh seed. If the playoffs were to begin Saturday -- they don't -- Los Angeles would host the Warriors (34-33) in the 7-8 play-in game, with the winner becoming the seventh seed and the loser forced to play a second game against the winner of the 9-10 game for the right to be the eight seed.

The Lakers have a three-game lead over the Warriors with five games remaining in the season for both teams.

The Warriors hold a half-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies (33-33) and a one-and-a-half game lead over the San Antonio Spurs (32-34), who beat the Kings (29-38) on Friday night.

The Warriors, Grizzlies, Spurs and Blazers all are in action on Saturday night.

A lot can change between now and Sunday, May 16, but for the moment, the Warriors and Lakers appear headed for a date in the play-in tournament in 10 days.

