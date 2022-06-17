Warriors players turn chant on its head, yell “f*** you, Draymond” during title celebation

BOSTON — Celtics fans filled the Garden in Game 3 with a refrain aimed at their favorite villain, Draymond Green.

“F*** you, Draymond” chants rained down that night as Green struggled in Game 3, much to the annoyance of Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson.

During Game 6, those chants were almost non-existent while Green had his best game of the series with 12 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, and playing stellar defense, helping lift the Warriors to an NBA title. The Warriors’ players didn’t forget, though, they turned the chant on its head — and trolled Celtics fans — by doing it themselves while spraying the visiting locker room at the TD Garden champagne and celebrating their championship.

The Warriors chanted “F— Draymond” in the locker room 😭 (via @mosesmoody) pic.twitter.com/arBUaDamMU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2022

“Fun moment. Draymond been yelling at us all year, too,” Kevon Looney said while laughing after the game.

“It’s our joke, too,” Otto Porter Jr. said.

Green loved hearing it from his teammates. He was happier not to listen to it from the crowd during Game 6.

“I said what better time than to put it together tonight. I don’t think I heard “F*** you, Draymond” all night. They couldn’t,” Green said after the game. “So, you know, it’s easy to chant “F*** you” when somebody is having a bad game, but can’t you do that when they’re having a great game? I didn’t hear much of it tonight. Maybe I was just that locked in.”

