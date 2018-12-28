Warriors players picked their favorite throwbacks, and the winner is ... originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry recently said that the Warriors' decision not to wear the "We Believe" throwback jerseys was the "biggest miss" during the final season at Oracle.

And, while his Warriors teammates weren't specifically asked about that, a poll taken by NBC Sports Bay Area during media day on Sept. 24 make it clear they probably agree.

Eleven players were polled during media day and asked to pick their favorite Warriors jersey from the past. Here are the results:

Five players picked the "We Believe" jerseys worn from 2003 to 2010: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, DeMarcus Cousins, Jordan Bell and Tyler Ulis, who was cut by the Warriors in October.

We asked the Dubs to choose their favorite Warriors throwback. Who got it right? 🤔🔥 pic.twitter.com/acgJlHmbPA — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) December 27, 2018

Two players, Kevin Durant and Kevon Looney, the lightning bolt jerseys worn from 1997 to 2003.

Klay Thompson was the only player to pick the Run TMC jerseys that were worn between 1988 and 1997. Qunn Cook picked the jersey worn from 1986 to 1988.

Andre Iguodala picked The City jerseys worn from 1966 to 1971, while rookie Jacob Evans picked the San Francisco jerseys worn from 1962 to 1964.