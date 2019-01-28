Warriors player calls Gordon Hayward 'a liability on both ends of the court' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Gordon Hayward has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. Saturday's game against the Warriors was one of the downs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hayward mustered only 2 points on 0-5 shooting in the Celtics' 115-111 loss to Golden State. His struggles apparently didn't go unnoticed by at least one member of the Warriors.

Jeff Goodman appearing on CLNS Media said he talked to one Warriors player that called Hayward a liability.

"I talked to a Warriors player who told me, ‘listen, Gordon Hayward is not Gordon Hayward right now'," said Goodman.

'He's hurting them.' the anonymous player continued. ‘He's a liability on both ends of the court.'

Goodman talks Hayward at the four-minute mark of the video below:

Hayward certainly hasn't looked like himself this season with the Celtics. The 2017 All-Star has improved since moving to the bench, but still is only averaging 10.8 points per game while averaging 42 percent from the field.

There's still plenty of time for Hayward to turn things around, and the Celtics will need him to do so if they're to compete for a title this season. The 28-year-old has admitted that his ankle is still impacting part of his game, so it remains to be seen when the lasting effects of his devastating injury from a season ago will finally subside.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.