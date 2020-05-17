Warriors pick Onyeka Okongwu, Tyrell Terry in fake NBA draft, earn A-plus

The Warriors got off to a tremendous start in the 2020 Bleacher Report NBA fantasy general manager league, pulling off a highway-robbery three-team trade that brought Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart to Golden State.

As well as the fake Warriors general manager -- Bleacher Report's Sean Jordan -- began the week, it appears he closed it in even more impressive fashion.

The 2020 NBA Mock Draft was held Saturday, and the Warriors came away with an A-plus haul.

As part of the earlier three-team trade, the Warriors dropped back from the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to No. 3. In doing so, Jordan still was able to acquire who Bleacher Report Lead NBA scout Jonathan Wasserman has ranked as the top big man in the draft -- USC's Onyeka Okongwu.

"Okongwu would be a terrific fit with Golden State for his athleticism, motor, low maintenance and defensive versatility," Wasserman wrote in giving that pick an A-plus grade. "He'd give the Warriors a rim protector who's mobile enough to switch and run the floor for easy baskets. But he's also developed into a skilled scorer whom the Warriors can feature in the half court, where he'll have plenty of space to operate in a lineup with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

"He's the No. 1 big on Bleacher Report's board, and the Warriors front office clearly had the same vision."

Jordan explained that he simply couldn't afford to pass up on all that Okongwu offers.

"Big O has as high of a ceiling as any prospect," Jordan told NBC Sports Bay Area, "Love his rim running talent in the Warriors system. Just a physical freak who has a lot of untapped potential."

The Athletic's John Hollinger recently wrote that Okongwu "would seem to be an outstanding fit" with Golden State, and clearly, Wasserman and Jordan are in agreement.

Wasserman only gave out four A-plus grades for all 60 picks of the draft. The Warriors received half of them.

Jordan entered the draft with two second-round picks, but combined them in a trade to move up to the No. 37 overall pick, which he used to select Stanford guard Tyrell Terry. Wasserman was quite impressed with that selection, as well.

"Skeptics question Terry's lack of size and athleticism," he wrote in explaining another A-plus, "but his versatile shot-making, shooting touch and passing IQ are perfect for the Golden State roster and system."

Jordan drew a comparison to another Warriors guard in lauding Terry's abilities.

"I love his shot off the dribble, especially in transition," he said. "Legitimately has shades of Steph [Curry] minus the handle. Think there's a world where he's the best shooter in this draft and we all know how valuable that attribute is in today's NBA. Keep in mind, I already traded Jordan Poole earlier in the week in the Marcus Smart deal. I think Terry already is a better shooter than Poole. And the Warriors low-key need shooters."

In total, Jordan traded away Poole, the Andre Iguodala trade exception and the No. 1, No. 48 and No. 54 overall picks for Smart, Okongwu and Terry. This, of course, is a fake exercise, but if this were to occur in reality, Warriors fans would be jumping for joy -- and rightfully so.

B/R app NBA Fantasy GM League in the books. Fun week. Turns out Bob Myers has a tough job. Here's what I did:

🔄 Stole Marcus Smart for the Andre Iguodala trade exception

💥 Drafted Onyeka Okongwu 3rd overall

💧 Traded up for Tyrell Terry at 37 after packaging both 2nd rounders pic.twitter.com/DNxBkAEs7D





— Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 16, 2020

The winning GM is supposed to be announced Sunday. Don't be surprised if it's fake Bob Myers.

