Warriors pick up James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody contract options

No surprises here.

The Warriors have picked up the fourth-year option on James Wiseman's rookie deal and third-year options on the contracts of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the team announced Monday.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic was first to report the news, which came along with Monday's deadline for teams to exercise rookie-scale options for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Wiseman's career has gotten off to a rocky yet promising start. As a rookie, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 39 games before suffering a torn right meniscus, which kept him sidelined for all of last season.

Through seven games in 2022-23, Wiseman has logged 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per contest. There have been exciting flashes, like when he scored an efficient 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 23. But Wiseman's defense leaves much to be desired, shown by his 116 defensive rating.

Kuminga put the NBA on notice as a rookie with high-flying dunks and world-class athleticism, but he has seen his role diminished as a sophomore. Kuminga didn't play in the Warriors' win over the Miami Heat on Oct. 27 and reportedly wants to be a bigger piece of Golden State's championship-repeat puzzle moving forward.

Moody, on the other hand, has progressed steadily since arriving in the Bay as the No. 14 overall pick out of Arkansas in 2021. He has registered 6.4 points per game while shooting 36.0 percent from downtown this season.

Kuminga and Moody will be eligible to sign a rookie max contract extension following the 2023-24 campaign.

