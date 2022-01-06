Warriors at Pelicans: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

The Golden State Warriors finish the second half of a road back-to-back on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors went cold in Dallas on Wednesday night and managed just 82 points in a lopsided loss, and there’s a chance that superstar Steph Curry will miss Thursday’s game. Curry suffered a left quad contusion in the game, and Steve Kerr said afterward that “there’s a chance” Curry is rested on Thursday.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, Jan. 6

Time: 5 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports New Orleans

Warriors at Pelicans notable injuries:

Warriors: The Warriors have not yet issued an injury report for Thursday, but Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Andre Iguodala missed Wednesday’s game in Dallas. Steph Curry (quad contusion) could be rested on Thursday.

Pelicans: Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocol), Didi Louzada (suspension) and Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL/MCL sprain) are out.

Probable starting lineups

New Orleans Pelicans

F Brandon Ingram

F Herbert Jones

C Jonas Valanciunas

G Josh Hart

G Devonte’ Graham

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Gary Payton II

G Jordan Poole

