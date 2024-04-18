Warriors’ Path State Park receives 10K grant to restore disc golf courses

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee State Parks announced the Friends of Warriors’ Path State Park and the Lakefront Disc Golfers Association have received a $10,000 grant to support the disc golf courses throughout the park.

The Friends will use the funds to restore and improve the courses. The park currently has two 18-hole courses and is the only park in the state that offers 36 holes.

News Channel 11 spoke with Reba Barber of Friends of Warriors’ Path, who said the grant is a “big deal” and discussed renovation plans.

“This is going to allow us to turf each one of those holes and install new signage for each hole. We’ll also have some signs coming soon that show the course overall and help people plan a little bit better how they are going to play,” Barber said.

The Lakefront Disc Golf Club has enjoyed the courses since 1982 and hosts an annual tournament, The River Valley Masters Disc Golf Tournament. Tim Barr, president of the Lakefront Disc Golfers Association, said the club anticipates more than 700 disc golfers this year.

The grant allows the park to host regional, state and national tournaments. In 2017, the park hosted the U.S. Women’s Disc Golf Championship and in 2021 the PDGA Professional Masters World Championship.

“We’re happy to be part of the renovations happening at the Warriors’ Path Disc Golf Course,” said Frank Lett, president and chief tourism officer of Visit Kingsport. “These renovations will not only be exciting for the residents of Kingsport who enjoy playing the courses, but it will also give Kingsport a boost when welcoming visitors to town.”

Chris Cole, manager of Warriors’ Path State Park, said the park is grateful for the support.

