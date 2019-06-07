Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens 'truly sorry' for Kyle Lowry incident originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

A few hours after the Warriors and the NBA banned Mark Stevens for a year and fined him $500,000 over his shove of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, the minority owner issued a statement Thursday.

"I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired," Stevens said. "What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it. Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I'm grateful to those who accepted my calls.

"I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgement understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I'm truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right.



"I fully accept the punishment administered by the NBA and the Warriors."





Early in the fourth quarter of NBA Finals Game 3 on Wednesday night, Lowry crashed into the first row of seats at Oracle Arena after trying to save a ball that was headed out of bounds. With Lowry on a seat, Stevens shoved the player and, according to the Raptors guard, directed a vulgar statement at him.

The league and the Warriors conducted an investigation and handed down the punishment shortly after 2 p.m. PT.

Lowry addressed the issue during his NBA Finals media availability Thursday, and said he has no desire to speak to Stevens.