Warriors owner Joe Lacob uses Lakers to set 'ridiculous' NBA Finals goal

If you ask Klay Thompson how many NBA championship rings he wants, he’ll give you an answer. But Warriors owner Joe Lacob can’t put a cap on the number of titles he has in mind.

However, he did set a “ridiculous goal” for himself and the Warriors, fresh off their fourth championship in eight seasons.

“There is one data point that does stick in my memory, and that is [Los Angeles Lakers'] Jerry Bass as an owner,” Lacob said on The Athletic's "The TK Show" with Tim Kawakami. “I’m an owner, he was an owner. Sixteen finals, 33 years of ownership. Now, that’s pretty damn incredible. We’re six out of 12 so we’re on target if you want to have a ridiculous goal. Because that is a ridiculous goal.

“It’s probably harder to do now than it was then, as great as that was. But from an owner’s standpoint, if you have to point to something, that’s kind of where it’s at. You can’t always win them all, but to have that kind of hit rate, to getting your team deep into the Finals every year would be a phenomenal achievement.”

Following a 40-year hiatus, the Warriors made their first NBA Finals appearance since 1985 when they took on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015 -- and won. They went on to make four consecutive Finals appearances, winning two more titles.

And then, of course, there's the somewhat unexpected 2022 championship run that silenced anyone saying the Warriors dynasty was over, and in fact, proved they're far from it.

Lacob and the Warriors still have some work to do to catch up to Bass and the Lakers, and regardless of what happens under the Lacob era, all that's already been accomplished is nothing short of impressive.

