Warriors owner Joe Lacob says Kevin Durant's decision to leave 'made no sense'

Like many basketball fans, Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob had a tough time understanding why Kevin Durant would leave the team. Durant and the Warriors had a good thing going, winning two championships in three seasons. Following a disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors in 2018-19, Durant decided it was time to go.

While the 64-year-old Lacob isn’t mad about that decision, he struggled to understand Durant’s logic.

Joe Lacob: “I can’t get mad when Kevin Durant, who I felt pretty close with, decides he’s going to leave…”



BUT pic.twitter.com/ImWTmQ15It — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 24, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lacob’s full quote reads:

“I can’t get mad when Kevin Durant, who I felt pretty close with, decides to leave. Which, to me, made no sense. You’re the best organization, I hope he thinks, in the world. Winning, other great players, the new arena. To me, there’s was every reason in the world to stay. But I’m not going to be mad at him because it’s his life and he earned the right. And for whatever reason, he decided he wanted to leave. I can’t control that. I tried. But I can’t control that.”

Was Durant right to leave Warriors?

Whether Durant made the right decision remains to be seen. The Warriors have struggled through a miserable season, though the team has been hit hard by injuries. The Brooklyn Nets, who Durant signed with in the offseason, haven’t been as bad, but the team has also been plagued by injuries. The 31-year-old Durant has missed the season while recovering from Achilles surgery.

No matter what happens when the teams are at full strength next season, Durant feels he made the right choice. Durant didn’t decide to leave the Warriors on the whim. He considered the decision quite a bit, and has given reasons — both personal and related to style of play — for leaving.

Story continues

Ultimately, Durant felt it was time for a change. Lacob may not understand the logic behind that decision, but Durant does. That’s really all that matters here, and, to his credit, Lacob seems to get that.

More from Yahoo Sports: