Warriors an option for Carmelo Anthony?

Another team with a big bill ahead of it is the defending-champ Warriors, who have 12 roster spots filled. Might the Warriors give Anthony a shot? “It would be a nice story, if he could win a ring there to end his career,” the GM said. “Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum. They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA. I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense.”

Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

https://twitter.com/DuaneRankin/status/1551399770245042176

