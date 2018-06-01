Warriors optimistic after Klay Thompson injury scare, not so much with Iguodala

If it's up to Klay Thompson, he'll be in the Warriors starting lineup Sunday against the Cavaliers for Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

As for Andre Iguodala, well, its unlikely he will return that soon.

"He's (at the team facility) today," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday afternoon. "He's done some work. He's feeling a little bit better. But I would probably call him doubtful for Game 2. But we'll see how it goes."

Iguodala is recovering from a bone bruise just below his left knee, sustained May 20 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets.

Thompson, who sustained a leg injury in the first quarter of Game 1 of The Finals on Thursday, also was at the team facility and was optimistic about returning Sunday.

"It's sore, but it's nothing too bad," he said Friday. "It's less sore than it was last night, so that's a great sign. I expect it to heal up even more by tonight hopefully."

Thompson's injury occurred when he was reaching for a pass from Stephen Curry and Cleveland guard JR Smith sprinted over, slipped and crashed into Thompson's left leg, bending it at a grotesque angle. Thompson remained on the floor for a few moments before limping into the locker room.

While the Warriors were gravely concerned, Thompson said he knew it was not a catastrophic injury.

"No, because I felt it in my ankle," he said. "So I thought I just rolled it though, nothing in my knees or my legs. It was just a high ankle, and it trickled down lower as the night went on. I knew it would be sore. I've done that injury plenty of times.

"But luckily we have a couple days between games so I'll be able to get right."

Game Result/Schedule Game 1 Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114 Game 2 Oakland -- Sunday, June 3 at 5pm Game 3 Cleveland -- Wednesday, June 6 at 6pm Game 4 Cleveland -- Friday, June 8 at 6pm Game 5 Oakland -- Monday, June 11 at 6pm Game 6 Cleveland -- Thursday, June 14 at 6pm Game 7 Oakland -- Sunday, June 17 at 5pm