Warriors open as overwhelming '19 NBA title favorites; Lakers among rest of contenders

Las Vegas has laid odds for next year’s NBA champion and sees a significant chance of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard switching teams. (AP)

It’s never too early in Las Vegas to place your bet.

Bovada released its 2019 futures odds to win the NBA title on Saturday, and to nobody’s surprise, the Golden State Warriors are the overwhelming favorites.

But the list of contenders is not without it surprises. The Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics round out the best of the rest behind Golden State, but the 35-47 Los Angeles Lakers fall next in line ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

These odds are as much about predicting where LeBron James and Kawhi Leonord land in free agency or the trade market as they are predicting a champion. Las Vegas apparently sees one or both of the superstars making a move with a significant chance of landing in L.A.

Here are the odds:

Golden State Warriors 5/4

Houston Rockets 4/1

Philadelphia 76ers 9/2

Boston Celtics 6/1

Los Angeles Lakers 16/1

Cleveland Cavaliers 25/1

San Antonio Spurs 25/1

Miami Heat 40/1

Toronto Raptors 60/1

Milwaukee Bucks 75/1

Minnesota Timberwolves 75/1

New Orleans Pelicans 75/1

Oklahoma City Thunder 75/1

Utah Jazz 75/1

Denver Nuggets 100/1

Indiana Pacers 100/1

Los Angeles Clippers 100/1

Portland Trail Blazers 100/1

Washington Wizards 100/1

New York Knicks 150/1

Phoenix Suns 250/1

Atlanta Hawks 500/1

Brooklyn Nets 500/1

Charlotte Hornets 500/1

Chicago Bulls 500/1

Dallas Mavericks 500/1

Detroit Pistons 500/1

Memphis Grizzlies 500/1

Orlando Magic 500/1

Sacramento Kings 500/1

