Warriors sign first-round pick Jacob Evans, rule him out for California Classic opener

UPDATE (2:13pm PT on Monday): The Warriors will take on the Heat in Sacramento on Monday night, but Jacob Evans won't play. He has been ruled out due to a toe injury.

Guard Elijah Brown (concussion protocal) has been also been ruled out.

On the day the Warriors open the California Classic Summer League, they announced the signing of first-round pick Jacob Evans to his rookie contract.

Evans, the No. 28 overall pick in last month's NBA Draft, was introduced to the media last Monday.

The 6-foot-6, 199-pound guard out of Cincinnati was expected to make his Summer League debut Monday night when the Warriors take on the Heat at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

The signing of Evans gives the Warriors nine players under contract. He joins Jordan Bell, Quinn Cook, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Damian Jones, Shaun Livingston and Klay Thompson. Once Kevin Durant signs his two-year max contract at the end of the week, the Warriors will have 10 players under contract.

