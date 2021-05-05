Warriors observations: What we learned in 108-103 loss to Pelicans

What we learned as Warriors falter late in loss to Pelicans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After the Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Draymond Green told his teammates that while the one win was good, they needed to get both in their back-to-back series at Smoothie King Center. 

Green's teammates agreed, and it was evident by the way they came out against the Pelicans on Tuesday night. 

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins started the game right where they left off the night before -- on fire. However, the Warriors went cold down the stretch, and that led to a 108-103 loss.

The Pelicans (30-36) tied the game with four minutes left and had the lead with 25 seconds left, courtesy of Lonzo Ball. Ball's midrange shot would end up being the dagger.

Since the Pelicans are another team chasing a play-in tournament spot, these wins were critical to the Warriors' playoff push, but splitting the two games will suffice for now. Golden State (33-33) is currently tied for eighth place in the West with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Here are three takeaways from Tuesday's loss:

The Steph Show gives an encore 

Curry picked up on Tuesday right where he left off the night before. He found the shooter's touch early on, knocking down five 3-pointers in the first half alone.

His 37 points on 13-of-30 shooting, including 8-of-19 from three, is Curry's 34th 30-point game this season, and 17th in the last 19 games. 

Curry also hit his 300th 3-pointer of the season in the first quarter -- the fourth time he's hit 300 threes in a single season. Curry is now responsible for four of the five times that milestone has been reached in NBA history. The only other player do to so is James Harden.

Steph still needs help

Even with all of the incredible things Curry did in New Orleans, the Warriors found themselves up just four points with heading into the final quarter

That's because outside of Curry, only Wiggins helped out in scoring.

Meanwhile, Wiggins had a strong two-way presence for the tip. He put up 13 points in the first half, ending the night with 26, and managed to keep a lid on Brandon Ingram again, holding him to 5-of-15 shooting.

But Golden State needs more, especially as Curry cooled off down the stretch, going 1-for-11 on his last 12 shots.

On Monday night, the Warriors got 20 from Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson. On Tuesday, those two combined for just 10 points. 

The Warriors got important buckets from a number of different players in the final minutes of the game, but those contributions need to start before the game enters crunch time.

As the Warriors close out the season and hope to make a push in the postseason, they will need more scoring. Curry can only do so much on his own. Wiggins can only support so much. They need a third scorer, and since Kelly Oubre's status is unknown, someone else needs to step up.

Too many turnovers and second-chance points

While the Warriors cleaned up their ball-handling down the stretch, turnovers were an issue for Golden State on Tuesday. 

The Warriors turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 19 New Orleans points. Six of their turnovers weren't forced but were just coughed up, including one when the game was tied with 1:40 left in the game. 

Golden State has the fifth-worst turnover rate in the NBA. They can figure out how to get wins even when they turn the ball over, as was evident on Tuesday. 

The Warriors also allowed the Pelicans to grab 14 offensive rebounds.

However, similar to them needing more scoring production in the postseason, the Warriors must limit their turnovers as they eye a spot in the playoffs. Against the top-tier teams, it will be costly.

