Warriors observations: Jordan Poole's 36 powers blowout win over Spurs

What we learned as Poole powers Dubs' blowout win over Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO -- All the signs were there for a Warriors offensive explosion Monday night at Chase Center against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Run TMC trio of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin took over our NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. The first 10,000 fans who entered the building were given a Jordan Poole bobblehead, equipped with a flamingo floatie and Larry O'Brien Trophy. And the product on the court was even better.

Back to their happy place on their home court, the Warriors finally looked like a complete product in a 132-95 win over the Spurs.

As a team, the Warriors shot 54 percent from the field and 51.1 percent beyond the arc. They totaled 40 rebounds and 35 assists, along with 44 points in the paint and 19 fastbreak points. Their sixth win of the season was pure dominance.

While one Splash Brother was unavailable, an honorary one stepped up big time. Starting in place of an unavailable Klay Thompson, Poole was the player who wowed the Warriors' front office and fan base last season. He easily had his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 36 points in under 30 minutes. The Warriors were up by 37 points when Poole came out with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

How satisfying was this win? Steph Curry only had to play 27 minutes. He scored 16 points with five rebounds, five assists, three 3-pointers and enjoyed an X-point win.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ 37-point win.

An Early Poole Party

Playing alongside Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney sure is nice. Ask Poole about that. Or better yet, watch how he performs alongside those four.

Steve Kerr has been making sure to surround Poole with more scorers and veterans lately when he first enters the game. With Thompson sitting the second night of a back-to-back, Poole didn't have to wait this time. He was back in the starting lineup, and he sure looked comfortable.

Following a Curry 3-pointer to get the Warriors on the scoreboard, Poole scored Golden State's next six points. That was the start of what was to come for him. Poole's plus-minus was a plus-12 in the first quarter, scoring 14 points in nine minutes while shooting 5-for-6 from the field and 2-for-3 on 3-pointers.

In each of the past two games, Poole scored 18 points. Going into halftime, he had scored 19 points with no turnovers and was a plus-17 in 17 minutes. The scoring didn't stop there.

Poole's second half saw him produce 15 more points in 12 minutes. When he came out for good, he was a plus-34 at the time. Energy, swagger and aggressiveness followed Poole on both sides of the ball, and in an efficient manner. Overall, he was 13-for-20 from the field and 5-for-10 on 3-pointers and he finished without a single turnover. Poole even added three steals and one block.

So far this season, Poole now has started three games. Those three games have resulted in him scoring 30 points, 20 points and now 36 points, good for a 28.6-point average.

Welcome Back

The first two players off the bench for Kerr against the Spurs on Monday night was a pair that has been stuck to the bench as of late. Moses Moody didn't see any action in each of the past two games, and JaMychal Green was a DNP (Did Not Play) in three straight contests. They both entered at the 4:53 mark in the first quarter.

Each made a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Moody also handed out two assists, and Green grabbed two rebounds. Their return to the rotation couldn't have gone much better.

Green's night ended early after he flew into the sidelines, but appeared to be fine and walked off on his own. Before that, Green played 16 minutes, scored nine points, added five rebounds and was a plus-18.

Moody played 26 minutes and made each count. He scored 11 points, went 4-for-9 from the field, had five assists and was a plus-14. Most importantly, Moody didn’t commit one foul or turnover.

Group Effort

Whether it's on the inside or outside, Curry has to be smiling after this win. Even a generational superstar needs help. Curry this season has given the Warriors everything he has, and then some. Coming into Monday night, Curry was averaging 37.2 points in Golden State's five wins.

For once, Curry could keep his cape at home. He didn't have to score nearly 40 points for a victory. With the Warriors up 99-68 going into the fourth quarter, Curry could chill on the sidelines. That's a win in its own right.

Thanks to the blowout win, Kerr was able to give minutes to all 12 of his active players. All 12 scored, and six found themselves in double figures. The bench had its best overall showing, scoring 64 points.

Enjoy a sigh of relief, Steph. You've earned it.