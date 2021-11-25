Warriors observations: Huge rally leads to blowout win over 76ers

What we learned as Warriors erase huge deficit, blow out 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors have a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving Eve.

They're thankful for Steph Curry's shooting, for Draymond Green's defense and Andrew Wiggins' aggression and consistency. They're thankful for the 116-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center on Wednesday night, and they are most certainly thankful for the way they turned their night around to get it.

Early on, the Warriors (16-2) had more grievances than thanks to give. Their offense was the most disjointed it's been all season long. Their defense lacked its regular tenacity, allowing the Sixers (10-9) to shoot 60 percent from the field at one point. Nothing was going right for Golden State.

But something changed at halftime -- as it does so often for the Warriors. They emerged with new energy in the third and never looked back. So, add third-quarter magic to the list of what the Warriors are thankful for.

As for some other things on that list, here are three takeaways from the Warriors' fifth straight win:

Third-quarter spark

The Warriors have a long-standing history of dominating the third quarter, and in their game against the 76ers, it was the quarter that gave them a chance in the game.

The Warriors started building some momentum at the end of the second quarter, but the third is where it exploded. After falling behind 57-39 with 3:10 left in the first half, the Warriors outscored the Sixers 21-6 to get within three.

A Curry three tied the game. Just seconds later, a 3-pointer from Andrew Wiggins gave the Warriors the lead.

From there, the game was a fight. But it was that initial stretch into the third, and then the quarter in its entirety that got the Warriors in the game and gave them a chance.

A Curry family showdown

Wednesday's game marked the latest chapter in the Curry brother showdown, and we might have to call it a draw. Sure, Steph Curry's team won the game, but as far as individual performances go, he and Seth Curry were even.

Steph finished with 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-11 from three, while Seth scored 24 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He didn't hit a 3-pointer but went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line.

According to the ESPN broadcast, Seth has never outscored Steph in a head-to-head matchup.

Both Currys' performances were important to their teams being competitive in the game. But -- as always -- Steph's was that much more important for Golden State.

Early on, he was the only Warriors player who had any kind of offensive rhythm. I can't say that Curry kept the Warriors in it through the first 20 minutes (as they trailed by 19 points at one point), but he was the only sign of life. He did all he could as his teammates woke up.

JTA brings the fire

A few days ago, Juan Toscano-Anderson admitted that he was frustrated being out of the rotation, but wasn't going to let that get him down. He knew he had to be ready when his name was called.

Wednesday's game was proof of what Toscano-Anderson can do when he stays ready.

Toscano-Anderson played an integral role in the Warriors' building on their third-quarter run in the fourth, scoring nine of his 13 points in the final frame -- including a thunderous poster dunk over Andre Drummond and the a put-back dunk a few minutes later. He shot the ball perfectly, going 6-for-6 from the floor.

His performance also injected his teammates and the fans at Chase Center with an energy boost, which was practically his signature move last season.

Toscano-Anderson's game against the Sixers was a reminder that while he might not be a fixture in the rotation right now, he can still give the Warriors that extra punch of production and energy.