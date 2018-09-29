Warriors notes: Steve Kerr to cut back on shootarounds to keep veterans fresh

OAKLAND -- Though Steve Kerr is still deciding whether to ditch the traditional game-day shootaround, it's safe to presume there will be a dramatic reduction of the morning sessions for the Warriors this season.

The reasoning is fairly simple: The head coach recognizes his team is the oldest in the league, has endured four consecutive extended seasons and is anticipating a fifth.

"It's one less day of having to drive into the gym and listen to the coaches," Kerr said Friday after a brief practice. "Maybe they sleep in, maybe they get a mental break."

The Warriors typically hold the one-hour warmup session at the team's downtown facility the morning prior to a home game that night. They do not conduct a shootaround before afternoon games, as is the case with the 5:30 tipoff for the preseason opener Saturday at Oracle Arena.

Several NBA teams have experimented with dropping shootarounds, which became the norm shortly after former Lakers and Warriors coach Bill Sharman invented the concept in the early 1970s. The most notable example of late, is the Rockets, who under coach Mike D'Antoni rarely did shootarounds last season.

Will the Warriors follow suit? Not for now, as they've practiced only four times. But once the season begins, morning shootarounds likely will be the exception rather than the rule.

Expectations in the preseason opener

The Warriors open their preseason schedule Saturday night, when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Oracle Arena.

Kerr on Friday confirmed what he implied on Thursday, that third-year center Damian Jones will start with All-Stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

"He's a physical force of nature," Kerr said of Jones. "He's powerful and explosive. It's mostly a matter of refining that athleticism and corralling it to a point where he can be effective using it at both ends. He's been good with the starters; he gives us that lob threat, similar to what JaVale [McGee] did. Our main focus with him is, defensively, being a constant presence around the rim and rebounding the ball."

Most of the regulars will play only limited minutes, just enough to break a good sweat and get the feel of an actual game.

"I just want to see us be sharp," Kerr said. "I'd like to see us continue to do what we've done this week. I've been really impressed with everybody, the veterans and the new guys, playing under control, being sharp, continuing to build conditioning and rhythm and timing."

Still no sign of Pat McCaw

The absence of Pat McCaw continues to be felt, but it's only natural that its impact is starting to diminish.

The Warriors still hope he signs his $1.72 million qualifying offer, but that becomes less likely with each day McCaw misses. That offer expires on Monday, after which McCaw still will be a restricted free agent.

Having invested two seasons in McCaw, the Warriors believe he has a future in the NBA and have not closed the door on a possible multi-year contract that could be on the table next week.

Meanwhile, they're missing his presence, saving his roster spot and reluctant to move on from the missing man.

"It'll never affect his standing amongst us as a human being, as a teammate," Kerr said of McCaw's absence. "We're going to support him, no matter what. But we also have to play. We've got a game tomorrow. We have to do our jobs."