Warriors not favorites to win 2020 NBA championship, according to oddsmaker

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty might be finished. After losing to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, the Warriors are no longer considered favorites to win the 2020 NBA championship, according to an oddsmaker.

It’s not the Raptors who are moving up to the top spot. It’s the Milwaukee Bucks, according to BetOnline.

The Bucks are plus-450 to win it all in 2020. That probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The team had the best record in the NBA and still has MVP hopeful Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors, however, didn’t drop too far. The team sits at plus-500 to win it all, just behind the Bucks. They are followed by — in order — the Los Angeles Lakers, Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors aren't the favorites in 2020. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors are in a strange spot this offseason. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both suffered significant injuries during the Finals and are set to be free agents. Even if both return, the Warriors might not be at full strength next season.

For the Raptors, it’s all about Kawhi Leonard. After guiding the Raptors to a title, Leonard is also a free agent. If he leaves Toronto, the team’s odds would take a hit.

Think it’s far too early to even put out odds for next season? Well, yeah. Of course it is. So much can change between now and the start of the 2020 NBA season. One team can dramatically improve its odds with a marquee signing. Another might plummet for failing to make a key trade.

Still, the extremely early odds provide fans with a snapshot into how each team looks heading into the offseason. If you disagree, that’s fine.

It’s just another thing you can debate while waiting for next season.

