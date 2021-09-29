Warriors not looking to move Andrew Wiggins

Anthony Slater: I have not heard anyone behind the scenes yet say up better start shopping (Andrew Wiggins) or something like that.

Source: The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins participated in day 1 of training camp, but Steve Kerr says there are isn’t an update about his Wiggins’ vaccination status. – 4:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Kerr says Wiggins went through the Warriors first practice.

“No update,” Kerr said, when asked about Wiggins’ vax status. – 4:31 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins practiced today. No update on the vaccination front though. – 4:29 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Media Day Monday is meant to carry an upbeat spirit of renewal. Media Day 2021 certainly did not.

Delving into all the NBA latest with Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and more in my (free-to-all) Tuesday dispatch: marcstein.substack.com/p/true-case-of… – 1:57 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

On the Crossover, @Chris Mannix and I tackle the Ben Simmons saga (again!), the Kyrie-Beal-Wiggins anti-vax vortex and Dame Lillard’s happiness in Portlandia.

Listen/subscribe: link.chtbl.com/crossover pic.twitter.com/MGqyj4o2Nw – 1:49 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Andrew Wiggins is willing to lose $8.9 million over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

#Warriors #DubNation #NBA #NBATwitter

sportscasting.com/andrew-wiggins… – 12:49 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

I’d say to look into the CBA. The bolded parts are the most relevant to the #Nets situation with Kyrie (and #Warriors with Wiggins, #Wizards w/ Beal, etc). #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CEBeJmdW4b – 11:22 AM

Story continues

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Klay Thompson is “about 75-80 percent” but his aura is as strong as ever || Plus the revealing of Andrew Wiggins || Plus James Wiseman’s hustle and flow || a sort of Media Day randomness for your enjoyment

theathletic.com/2854148/2021/0… pic.twitter.com/S1Ftbivvx3 – 11:20 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Your final story of the day on Andrew Wiggins, who showed at media day that he feels strongly about not getting vaccinated. The question now is what that means for the Warriors’ season. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 9:10 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins doesn’t sound ready to move off his stance theathletic.com/2852622/2021/0… – 9:04 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Under perhaps the brightest, harshest light of his career, Warriors SF Andrew Wiggins shows no sign of blinking. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:19 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Via @annkillion: Andrew Wiggins needs to realize that his vaccination status is the Warriors’ business. sfchronicle.com/sports/annkill… – 7:06 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Vaccine-resistant Andrew Wiggins: ‘I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe’; What do you believe? ‘None of your business’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/27/vac… – 7:01 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins non-vaccination situation pic.twitter.com/CbGAAn9kFM – 5:50 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Steph is hopeful, like many other Warriors staffers, that Wiggins will end up getting the vaccine. “We obviously hope he’s available and with us.”

Steph also notes that he is vaccinated. – 5:49 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “We hope he’s available. If not, we adjust accordingly. We hope not.” – 5:48 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Stephen Curry says he is vaccinated and following the mandates, but Andrew Wiggins situation is “entirely up to him” and “difficult.” – 5:47 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “At the end of the day, it is up to him. … We obviously hope he has all the right information, access to the right resources. … We hope he’s available. We hope it moves in the right direction.” – 5:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steph Curry on Andrew Wiggins: “At the end of the day, it is up to him. We obviously hope that he has all the right information…We hope he’s available…My opinion is obviously I got it and [I’m] ready to be available.” – 5:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Andre Iguodala said he’s upset about what he’s reading about Wiggins, adding that he’s worried his brand is being hurt. “There’s people that have an excuse and there’s people who have actual values,” he said, adding that Wiggins has values. – 5:29 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“There is a guy who has an excuse. Then there are guys that have values. (Andrew Wiggins) has actual values,” said Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, who added he is vaccinated. – 5:29 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andre Iguodala on Andrew Wiggins’ anti-vax stance: “We all have to do our homework a little bit better. That’s for all of us. I’ve been upset reading about Andrew Wiggins because it’s painting the wrong picture. … He’s a guy that has values. He’s the type of guy I’ll stand by.” – 5:28 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins declined to offer much insight into his ongoing decision about whether to get vaccinated, but he intimated that he’s still mulling his options. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:17 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Denver will become the 4th team in 2022-23 that has 3 players on max contracts.

– Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

They will join Brooklyn (KD, Harden, Kyrie), GSW (Steph, Klay, Wiggins) and LAL (LeBron, AD, Russ) – 4:46 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Nemanja Bjelica: “Andrew (Wiggins) is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met. I met him seven years ago when both of us were rookies with Minnesota. … Me and my teammates, we are supporting him. Whatever he needs. He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met. Great guy.” – 4:12 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Wiggins got more defensive about vax questions as press conference went on — stating he didn’t wanted to fully explain stance at present time. When it was brought up that he stands to potentially lose a lot of money — his answer was simple: “That ‘s my problem, not yours.” – 4:11 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Some of Andrew Wiggins’ presser today declining to discuss his decision not to get vaccinated in much detail pic.twitter.com/W54QrTuwCC – 4:08 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Wiggins repeats his beliefs are his and does not want to elaborate about his vaccine status. @Marcus Thompson asks directly what his beliefs are. “It’s none of your business,” Wiggins says. – 4:07 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Wiggins: “I’ll say something when I’m ready … I’ll say my side when I’m ready.” Wiggins says he has gotten advice “from everybody.” – 4:04 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘I know. And it’s my problem, not yours.’

Warriors F Andrew Wiggins, reminded that being unvaccinated could cost him millions in salary. – 4:04 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

When asked the potential major money he could lose, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said: “It’s my problem. Not yours.” – 4:04 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wiggins when asked why he doesn’t just explain his side: “Because it’s none of your business.” – 4:03 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins: “My back is against the wall, but I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe. Whether it’s one thing or another, get a vaccination or not get a vaccination, who knows? I’m just going to keep fighting for what I believe in.” – 4:03 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

‘Back is definitely against the wall. I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right.’

-Warriors F Andrew Wiggins, facing an Oct. 13 deadline to meet SF vaccination mandate – 4:02 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Andrew Wiggins said his “back against the wall” and that he plans to stick with his beliefs. – 4:02 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins: “Back is definitely against the wall. I’m gonna keep fighting for what I believe. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other and vice versa.” – 4:02 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins on whether he’ll be wearing a mask around his teammates: “I’m just going to keep it private. I’m sure whatever I do in this building is going to get out to you guys eventually.” – 4:01 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Wiggins on the spotlight the vaccine story has garnered: “It’s not uncomfortable. I’m confident in my beliefs.” – 3:57 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins: “I’m confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong. I’m just going to keep doing what I believe, whether it’s one thing or another.” – 3:57 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

“I’m confident in my beliefs and what I think is right and what I think is wrong,” Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said. – 3:57 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: “I’m going to keep all of that private right now.” – 3:56 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins on conversations with his teammates: “My team, I love them. … If they want to chat about it or anything, it wouldn’t matter.” – 3:56 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Andrew Wiggins on his vaccine status: “Anything with my status I’m going to keep private.” – 3:56 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins will not provide details about his ‘status.’ Wants to ‘keep that private.’ – 3:56 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins said that anything to do with his vaccination or playing status he would prefer to keep private, but his teammates have been giving him

“love and support.” – 3:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins: “I’m just going to keep all that private right now…Anything that has to do with my status, vaccination, I’m going to keep it personal, private.” – 3:55 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Wiggins, on topic of vax status: “I’m going to keep all that private.” – 3:55 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Andrew Wiggins on his vaccination status: “I’m going to keep all of that private right now.” – 3:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins on the line of two way guys to be converted by the Thunder “in terms of knowing what to expect, to a certain degree I have an idea but I’m excited to go through it.” – 2:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins calls development “a huge part of everyone’s game, knowing I’ll have the opportunity to get better and play with a group of guys, I’m support excited.” – 2:53 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aaron Wiggins “continuing to learn, take from summer league what we learned about the way the Thunder play, carry it on and take it into the last two months so I’m prepared and ready.” – 2:51 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors GM Bob Myers isn’t speaking specifics regarding Andrew Wiggins’ anti-vaxx status but says he’s ‘confident we have our full team.’ – 1:36 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Bob Myers wouldn’t discuss Andrew Wiggins or any player’s vaccination status, but said: “I’m optimistic come the first game at Chase (Center) we’ll have our full complement of players (available).” Besides injuries. – 1:33 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Myers doesn’t address Wiggins’ vax status specifically — but says “My expectation and hope is come the first game we’re all here.” – 1:33 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Bob Myers on Andrew Wiggins’ vaccination status: “I’m optimistic that, come the first game here at Chase, we’ll have our full complement of players.” – 1:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The expectation is that Andrew Wiggins will attend Media Day, practice in training camp and appear in the Warriors’ first four preseason games, even while the vaccine situation gets sorted out. SF’s rule doesn’t enact until Oct. 13. theathletic.com/2845066/2021/0… – 11:02 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Not counting the two-way players (Wiggins and Waton, Jr.), OKC goes into camp with 16 players that have contracts, guaranteed or not, for next season. Could be looking at a camp battle between Diakite, Deck, and Roby for a roster spot. – 9:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

As a religious person, it pisses me off when people like Jonathan Isaac and Andrew Wiggins use religion as their excuse for rejecting science. They’re not diametrically opposed. Stop being stupid and get vaccinated. – 5:38 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the start of training camp, Andrew Wiggins got in a workout with fellow NBA players Aaron Gordon, Justise Winslow and Jalen Johnson. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/09/23/wat… – 10:00 AM

More on this storyline

The Warriors have been subject to rumors of trading away Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, their two 2021 lottery picks — Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody — and possibly even future draft picks. But sources within the Golden State organization told NBC Sports Bay Area that there is only one player they’d be willing to give all of that away for. And that player isn’t even available yet. -via NBC Sports / August 1, 2021

No particular name was mentioned, but it’s hard not to assume Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal is the aforementioned player. Beal would be a logical addition to the Warrior, and would be someone who could help get them back on top of the Western Conference, if not the NBA. But Beal has denied wanting a trade out of Washington. -via NBC Sports / August 1, 2021

The Golden State Warriors basically assumed the 76ers’ offer as a joke. The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight’s NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to multiple sources. The Warriors quickly turned down the offer. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / July 29, 2021