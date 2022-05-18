Warriors have 'no map' for guarding Luka Dončić, Steve Kerr believes

Kerr believes, just like Jokić, Dubs have 'no map' for Luka originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The key to stopping Luka Dončić isn't exactly clear. In fact, there might not even be one.

And that's not the end of the world for the Warriors, who face off against the Dallas Mavericks superstar in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday at Chase Center.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Tuesday, where he discussed the road map to success, or lack thereof, in guarding Dončić.

"There's definitely no answer because we would have found it by now," Kerr said. "Somebody else would have found it and we would have copied it. There would be a map for us, there is no map for guarding this guy. What you have to do is go into the series with flexibility, and awareness that no matter what you do he's going to hurt you, but how you can limit the damage."

Much like the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Golden State must come to terms with the fact that there will be an opposing superstar who will dominate the floor regardless of how prepared the Warriors are.

"It's actually a little similar to [Nikola] Jokić in the first round where a guy is just so good that you resign yourself to the fact that at the end of the night that he's going to have 30-10-8, whatever it is," Kerr added. "It's kind of automatic. So then the question becomes what do you have to do to win the game? Does that mean limiting others? Does that mean taking away a third action that they run? Maybe run a certain scheme with a certain lineup. That's what we're trying to accomplish here as we finish up our prep for the series."

The Warriors' game plan against the Mavericks will be similar to that of the Nuggets series. Just like Jokić, the Warriors won't be able to stop Luka completely. Instead, Golden State will focus on taking away other threats such as Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson.

Dallas already has given the Warriors headaches this season, winning three of the four total matchups between the two teams in the regular season. Without Draymond Green or Klay Thompson or both for all four of those matchups, this series the Warriors will deploy a healthy starting five that Dallas has yet to see.

