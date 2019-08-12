Warriors have NBA's ninth-toughest schedule based on Vegas over/unders

While rosters are still a month away from being finalized for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, the Vegas oddsmakers are already working hard to project the upcoming NBA season.

Based on NBA over/under win total projections, Yaya Dubin of NBAthlete.com put together a strength of schedule ranking for each of the 30 teams.

Strength of Schedule ratings for all 30 teams based on Vegas O/U lines.



Suns and Thunder tied for the hardest schedule with .519 winning percentage. (Equivalent to a 42.56-win team)



Bucks have the easiest with .490 winning percentage. (Equivalent to a 40.18-win team) pic.twitter.com/ErZB7zEDb5







— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) August 12, 2019

The Warriors show up as having the ninth-toughest schedule, although the list is clearly skewed toward Western Conference teams. Just one Eastern Conference team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are above the Dubs.

Dubin went further and broke down the projections by month, indicating that the schedule does get easier mid-season for Golden State.

Strength of Schedule for all 30 teams based on Vegas O/U lines, broken down by month and pre/post-ASG.



Pistons have the league's easiest pre-ASG schedule and hardest post-ASG schedule. Pelicans hardest pre-ASG, Heat easiest post-ASG. pic.twitter.com/UPKjuGPjAI



— Yaya Dubin (@JADubin5) August 12, 2019

While these numbers will undoubtedly change significantly before the NBA regular season opens up on Oct. 22, it is clear the Warriors will have major competition to make the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season.

