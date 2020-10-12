Warriors, NBA Twitter congratulate Lakers for winning 2020 title

Warriors, NBA stars congratulate Lakers for winning title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers don't like each other.

But for one night, the rivalry was put aside. Following the Lakers' NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Warriors congratulated the new champs on Twitter.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a Lakers fan and he was pretty excited about the championship win.

Andddddd the @Lakers are the champs!!!! Let's goooooooo!!!!!!!

😤😤😤 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) October 12, 2020

49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis seemed pretty stoked about the win, too.

lakeshow 😎 — santiago (@dmainy_13) October 12, 2020

The rest of NBA Twitter got in on the act of congratulating the Lakers as well.

I am so proud and happy for my sister, @Lakers owner @JeanieBuss, for winning an NBA Championship!! Your father is so proud of you! Dr. Buss won and now you can say you’ve won an NBA Championship!! 💜💛 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 12, 2020

LA needed this — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) October 12, 2020

Lakerrrrs!!!! LA turn up!! — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) October 12, 2020

Soooo where does Lebron rank now all-time?? #NBA — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) October 12, 2020

Congrts to our fellow Chicagoan @AntDavis23 on getting the 1st chip!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

Big Big Congrts to @KingJames His legacy is still being written..... — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 12, 2020

That #23 dude is pretty good!! Congrats to the @Lakers on another championship and to the @MiamiHEAT, wonderful team! Congrats to the @NBA also for doing very successfully what almost nobody thought could be done! #chapeau. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) October 12, 2020

The Lakers now are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history (17). The Warriors and Chicago Bulls are tied for a distant second place with six apiece.

LeBron James accomplished his goal of bringing a title back to Los Angeles, where they hadn't hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2010.

While the Warriors are in a congratulatory mood tonight, they now know they have to chase down LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers in order to get back to the top of the NBA mountain.