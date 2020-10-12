Warriors, NBA Twitter congratulate Lakers for winning 2020 title

Ali Thanawalla

Warriors, NBA stars congratulate Lakers for winning title originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers don't like each other.

But for one night, the rivalry was put aside. Following the Lakers' NBA Finals win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, the Warriors congratulated the new champs on Twitter.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is a Lakers fan and he was pretty excited about the championship win.

49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis seemed pretty stoked about the win, too.

The rest of NBA Twitter got in on the act of congratulating the Lakers as well.

The Lakers now are tied with the Boston Celtics for the most titles in NBA history (17). The Warriors and Chicago Bulls are tied for a distant second place with six apiece.

LeBron James accomplished his goal of bringing a title back to Los Angeles, where they hadn't hoisted the Larry O'Brien Trophy since 2010.

While the Warriors are in a congratulatory mood tonight, they now know they have to chase down LeBron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers in order to get back to the top of the NBA mountain.