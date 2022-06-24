Warriors NBA draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. does Steph Curry impression

Dubs pick Baldwin Jr. already channeling Steph with lookaway 3s originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Patrick Baldwin Jr. already has mastered one part of Steph Curry's game.

The Warriors' No. 28 pick in the NBA Draft once did his best Curry impression with a no-look 3-pointer in the regular season against Robert Morris University.

Baldwin was an underwhelming 26.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc in his one season with the Milwaukee Panthers, but that didn't stop him from shooting the ball with confidence.

With a Hall of Fame core in Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, plus a plethora of young talent such as Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, Baldwin joins a Warriors team that is built to win both now and in the future.

Not to mention that both Curry and Poole have mastered the art of shooting with style.

