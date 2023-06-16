Warriors name Mike Dunleavy Jr. as GM to replace Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors found their replacement for Bob Myers among one of their own.

The team reportedly promoted team executive Mike Dunleavy Jr. to Myers' old post of general manager, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dunleavy originally joined the Warriors' front office as a pro scout in 2018 after 15 seasons as a player in the NBA. The Warriors promoted him to assistant GM in 2019 and he became vice president of basketball operations in 2021.

Dunleavy spent almost all of the first five seasons of his playing career with the Warriors after Golden State drafted him No. 3 out of Duke in 2002. He was traded to the Indiana Pacers in 2007. Dunleavy finished his career with averages of 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Mike Dunleavy spent 15 seasons as an NBA player before his front office role. (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

Vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob will also take on a new to-be-defined role with the team.

Dunleavy had been speculated to be the top candidate for the job when Myers stepped down from his role in May. Myers left the Warriors after 11 seasons and four NBA championships, but the dynastic team appears to be at an inflection point.

The futures of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are all uncertain as contract extensions and luxury tax concerns loom large this upcoming season. It doesn't help that the Warriors, who won the 2021-22 NBA finals, cratered in the playoffs — beating the Sacramento Kings in a seven-game series and losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

All this will be for Dunleavy to now navigate. The approach of Myers was always to try to keep the teams' championship core — Steph Curry, Thompson and Green — but it's hard to gauge if that approach will be what ownership wants considering the contractual demands of extensions for Thompson and Green, as well as the impending money owed to Poole in the deal he signed last offseason.

It's Dunleavy's team now, but the Warriors' run could be in question.