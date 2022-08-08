Warriors' Moses Moody makes fan for life with adorable backpack surprise

Moody makes a fan for life with adorable backpack surprise originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody just made a fan for life.

At the Back to School in the Bay school supply giveaway at Chase Center, a young fan, mouth agape, was hugging Moody as he was given a black backpack. After a few quick words exchanged by Moody to the fan, the young boy opened up the backpack and the joy was instantaneous.

"Oh my God," the young boy belted, with his head still in the backpack. The boy then continued to jump for joy as he revealed that there was a Warriors jersey inside.

The Back to School in the Bay initiative was created to support local students and teachers ahead of the school year. Launched in 2021, the program aims to help students from the most underserved communities in the Bay Area get the resources they need to start the school year strong.

Last year, Warriors consultant Zaza Pachulia was Golden State's representative. This year, it was Moody, fresh off winning his first NBA championship.

As a fan of the Warriors who rooted for them to win the 2015 NBA Finals, Moody is doing his part to etch his own name in the minds of Dubs fans everywhere.

