Warriors' Moses Moody highlights offseason improvements after rookie season

Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Moses Moody knew what he has to do to help the Warriors repeat as champions.

Speaking with reporters at Warriors Media Day on Sunday, Moody outlined what he worked on the most during the offseason.

"We been working on a lot. Defense is one big thing," Moody said. "On-ball defense, off-ball defense, getting over screens, getting under screens, figuring things out on that, finishing around the rim is something I've been putting a lot of emphasis on, and, all in all, shooting."

For Moody to work on his defense, finishing, and shooting ability makes sense. In coach Steve Kerr's offensive system, players are expected to cut in order to give Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and others room to operate.

With Golden State's superior ball movement, the ball almost always will find the open man and if that's Moody, he has to be ready and an adequate enough shooter.

What's more, Moody is expected to continuously cut and keep the defense guessing, which allows for more freedom in the offense.

In 52 games last season, Moody shot 64 percent around the basket -- 54.8 percent from inside the arc overall -- and 36.4 percent on 3-pointers, per basketball reference.

Defensively, the 6-foot-6 swingman has the ability to switch onto smaller guards and give them fits also while matching up relatively well with taller forwards.

As NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson noted, Moody should see a steady stream of minutes throughout the season, with even more headed his way should he improve his stroke from deep.

Moody's 3-point shooting percentage should see an uptick, considering he's been learning from the greatest shooter of all time.

If the 20-year-old Moody is able to take the next step in his development, the Warriors are hopeful that he can be a multi-faceted contributor on a nightly basis.

