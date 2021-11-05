Warriors’ Moses Moody going viral for a quote about life in the NBA

Golden State Warriors rookie Moses Moody hilariously went a bit viral this week on social media, and it wasn’t for something that happened on the basketball court.

Moody, the 14th overall pick, spoke to the media on Tuesday prior to playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors on assignment in the NBA G League. He was asked about the transition to the NBA and if it was how he thought it’d be to this point of the season.

Honestly, I would say, it is not as different as I anticipated it to be. Whenever you get something that you want, when you finally get it, you want something else. Like, all I ever wanted was to make it to the NBA. Now that I’m here, I want to be an All-Star. If you give a pig a pancake, then he wants some syrup.

While funny in the context of his quote, the example from Moody comes from a series of children’s books by Laura Numeroff. The overlying theme is that if you give something to someone, then they will continue to want something else, as Moody said.

The answer by Moody has been making the rounds on social media this week. Several accounts on Instagram have since picked it up, and Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala even shared it with his 1.2 million followers on Twitter.

Moody has already dropped a couple of gems this season during his media availabilities. Take, for instance, last month. Moody revealed the reason why he is willing to take so many charges on the court, and it all stems because he is a businessman.

“When I was a kid on my team, I was in 6th grade, my coach he would give you $1 every time you’d get a charge,” Moody said. “I was a businessman, so I’m out there trying to make my money. Honestly, that’s really how it started but ever since then, that has just been part of my game.”

While playing time has come at a minimum for Moody so far, the rookie has kept fans entertained with his press conferences and thoughtful answers. We’re certainly not mad at it…

