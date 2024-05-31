Do the Warriors need more shooting around Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are expected to retool their roster this summer after missing out on the playoffs. Steve Kerr’s team needs some additional size in the frontcourt, which could potentially begin opening up more playing time for some of the team’s younger stars, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.

However, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes the Warriors also need to add more shooting to their roster. He noted that outside of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, there isn’t an abundance of perimeter scoring options, which is forcing the veteran duo to shoulder a significant workload on the perimeter.

“It always feels almost borderline contrarian to suggest the Warriors have any sort of deficiency with their distance shooting,” Buckley reasoned. “After all, those four aforementioned titles were secured in no small part thanks to the contributions of history’s best-shooting backcourt: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson…Regardless what happens with Thompson, the Dubs should be on the hunt for support spacers.”

Golden State could lose Thompson this summer. He is an unrestricted free agent. As such, the notion of adding more supporting shooters could be a logical one. The more spacing on the floor, the easier life will become for an aging Steph Curry.

Whether the Warriors front office can upgrade both shooting and size in one offseason will remain to be seen. Still, it’s clear that the current roster is due for some upgrades. It could be a busy summer in the Bay Area.

