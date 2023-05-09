Warriors might need to move on from Steve Kerr, Skip Bayless hints

Skip: Dubs have hit 'dynastic wall,' might need coaching change originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors coach Steve Kerr has led Golden State to four NBA titles in the past eight seasons.

But after an up-and-down 2022-23 campaign and, now, a three-games-to-one deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, FS1 host Skip Bayless thinks it could be time for the Warriors to move on from their fearless leader.

"Speaking of problems brewing, I'm going to say this again about Golden State," Bayless said Tuesday on "Undisputed" the morning after the Warriors' 104-101 loss. "They are the defending champs, they are dynastic, I give you all of that. I have nothing but the highest regard for what they have achieved over the past decade with that core of players: Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green]. For a while, Kevin Durant.

"Something has been afoul this whole year. Something has been off and missing this whole year. They may have to change voices going into next year. They may have to change Steve Kerr."

Bayless used Games 3 and 4 -- both Warriors losses on the road -- as examples of how Golden State is playing "uncharacteristically" poor in the series, noting the 11-point lead they squandered in Game 3 thanks to 12 missed field-goal attempts, six turnovers and three technical fouls before the end of the first half.

And Game 4 featured a seven-point lead by the Warriors headed into the fourth quarter, only for them to end up with the loss. Bayless said that, perhaps, Golden State needs a different voice in the room despite Kerr's unrivaled success over the years.

"At some point, they're not hearing what they need to hear, or at some point, they've just sort of hit the dynastic wall, because sometimes you just do," Bayless said. "You just run out of gas. Because they are doing things that are so uncharacteristically wrong and bad that it's not Golden State that I'm watching in these games."

Kerr is No. 8 on the list for most NBA playoff wins by a coach all-time, having enjoyed 98 in 137 opportunities. He's second in Warriors franchise history with 467 total wins, behind Al Attles (557).

His head-coaching resume almost certainly will land him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, and most might think replacing him after taking Golden State to the playoffs seven out of the nine years he has coached would be rash.

And if you asked the Warriors, they're likely to tell you the onus is on themselves if they want to get out of the 3-1 hole they face against the Lakers.

