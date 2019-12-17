How Warriors might end up helping Mavericks trade for Andre Iguodala

Kevin Durant announced that he would sign with the Warriors on July 4, 2016.

Three days later, Golden State traded Andrew Bogut to the Dallas Mavericks to make room for KD. In the transaction, the Warriors also sent the Mavs their 2020 second-round draft pick.

Why am I telling you all of this right now? Because that selection currently is looking very valuable, as the Dubs have the worst record in the NBA.

The pick could end up being No. 31 overall and most likely will fall in the 31 to 35 range.

Might the Mavs package that asset in a trade that nets them a certain former Warriors forward? As ESPN's Bobby Marks writes:

The (Courtney) Lee expiring contract along with Dallas' collection of second-round picks could be enough to get the Grizzlies' Andre Iguodala. Lee-for-Iguodala would work straight up, and two second-rounders might be the best Memphis gets.

Dallas is 18-8 and in third place in the Western Conference.

The Mavs -- playing without Luka Doncic -- just went to Milwaukee and snapped the Bucks' 18-game winning streak despite 48 points from Giannis (Seth Curry stepped up and scored 26 points) — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 17, 2019

The franchise has to decide if it's worth acquiring a rental like Iguodala to try and make a deep run in the 2020 playoffs, or hold on to their valuable assets to continue to build for the future.

Considering the fact the Mavs haven't won a playoff series since capturing the title in 2011, it wouldn't be a surprise to see owner Mark Cuban push his chips into the center of the table.

And it's definitely worth noting what Mike Fisher of DallasBasketball.com reported back in mid-July:

The Dallas Mavericks' long-standing desire to shed themselves of Courtney Lee has manifested itself in a trade offer from the Mavs to Memphis that would send Lee and a second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for veteran standout Andre Iguodala, sources tell DallasBasketball.com.

The Grizzlies' so-far response, DBcom has been told, is that they are unwilling to take on the ballast of Lee's $12.759 million salary in such a deal.

Can Dallas keep this deal alive? The Mavs can pay $5 million in cash as a sweetener, thus saving Memphis $9.4 mil from where it currently stands ($5 mil from Dallas and $4.4 mil being the difference between Lee and Iggy). So while Dallas can feel it "wins'' the trade, Memphis can do the same, as the Grizzlies' net would be the Warriors' first-round pick they got with the Iggy trade along with a Dallas second-rounder, all for the cost of paying Lee about $7.7 million.

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are looking to acquire an additional first-rounder for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, and they just might be able to pull that off as we get closer to the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

But if that sort of deal doesn't materialize, perhaps Memphis pulls the trigger on acquiring that Warriors second-round pick.

Lastly, if you're a Golden State fan and you're mad at the front office for trading that pick to Dallas ...

... it got them Kevin fricking Durant, so stop it.

End of story.

