Warriors and Mavs players need to be separated following Curry celebration

Cameron Tabatabaie
·1 min read

Steph Curry was rolling during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The former MVP poured in 16 points in the first half, and with his Warriors turning up the heat, Curry dusted off a trademark celebration. After launching a three right in front of the Mavericks bench, he made sure to put on a show for the Dallas reserves.

We’ve seen Curry pull this move a number of times in his career. It’s the sort of gaudy, chesty play that makes NBA basketball so fun. Being on the receiving end of such a celebration, however, probably isn’t so exciting. Clearly the Mavs did not enjoy Curry’s antics.

 

As Curry walked past Luka Doncic on the ensuing timeout, the two stars exchanged some words. Doncic, though, clearly was not amused by whatever he saw or heard from the rest of the Warriors. He reportedly had to be held back from Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson. Draymond Green and Tim Hardaway Jr. also shared some not so pleasant pleasantries.

Before play resumed, Curry, Green, and Doncic chatted, apparently smoothing over any tensions well enough to resume the action. Unfortunately for Luka, however, things would go from bad to worse in Game 3.

With the Warriors pulling away, Andrew Wiggins let loose an unbelievable dunk, making a huge poster out of Doncic. An unforgettable moment for Warriors fans amid a pretty tough outing for the Mavericks.

