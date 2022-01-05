Warriors at Mavericks: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks on a special night for Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Mavericks will retire Nowitzki’s No. 41 on Wednesday night. The former league MVP was a 14-time All-Star, and played all of his 21 seasons with the franchise.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 5

Time: 4:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: ESPN

Warriors at Mavericks notable injuries:

Warriors: Andre Iguodala (right knee soreness) is questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) and Klay Thompson (Achilles injury recovery) are out.

Mavericks: Trey Burke (health and safety protocol) is questionable. Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons), Boban Marjanovic (health and safety protocol), Kristaps Porzingis (health and safety protocol) and Isaiah Thomas (health and safety protocol) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Gary Payton II

Dallas Mavericks

F Dorian Finney-Smith

F Maxi Kleber

C Dwight Powell

G Jalen Brunson

G Luka Doncic

