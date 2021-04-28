Warriors fall to Mavericks due to NBA's longest scoring drought in a decade

The Golden State Warriors are still capable of taking down some of the NBA's heavy hitters, primarily thanks to Stephen Curry's MVP campaign, but they have also had a tendency to turn into a raging dumpster fire at times this year.

Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks was one of those times.

In a game with major NBA seeding implications, the Warriors fell 133-103 to Dallas, and the game was somehow uglier than the final score indicated. Golden State's nadir: a 28-0 run that turned a 12-11 game into a 39-12 game.

All told, the Warriors went nine minutes and 38 seconds without scoring and missed 15 straight shots from the field. That's not just a long scoring drought, it's the longest scoring drought the NBA has seen in more than a decade:

Via @EliasSports: "The Warriors went 9 minutes and 38 seconds without scoring, the longest scoring drought in a game since December 6, 2009 when the Bucks went 11:25 without scoring a point against the Cavaliers."



Wow. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 28, 2021

The drought was book-ended by 3-pointers from Stephen Curry, with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter, and Jordan Poole, with 11:00 remaining in the second quarter.

Curry finished with 27 points on 9-of-18 shooting (5-of-9 from deep) with two assists. The Warriors were outscored by 27 points with him on the floor.

You will not be surprised to hear that Steve Kerr was unhappy after the game:

Steve Kerr postgame



-"They came out like it was a playoff game. We came out like it was an exhibition."



-"I'm the head coach. I didn't have them ready to play."



-On the blowout Ls: "I thought we were beyond that." pic.twitter.com/FjlibUHeAH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 28, 2021

This has been a recurring issue with the Warriors throughout the season. When Curry is scorching teams from beyond the arc like it's 2016 again, and his supporting cast is at least playing like a league-average team, they can beat just about anyone.

Story continues

When Curry is only scoring, say, 27 points, and the rest of the team is shooting 37.9% from the field and getting beaten in the rebounding and turnover battle, you have ... this:

The Warriors are kings of blowout Ls this season. Loss margins after tonight's Dallas bloodbath: 53, 39, 31, 30, 26, 26, 26, 25, 22, 22, 21. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 28, 2021

With the loss, the Warriors fell to 31-31, good for 10th place in the West. That gives them the final spot in the play-in tournament, and they're at least 3.5 games ahead of the 11th-place New Orleans Pelicans for a shot at the playoffs.

