Warriors at Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will try to exact revenge on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors have been in a slide that dates back to February 9, and have lost six of their eight games since that date – including an unbelievable collapse to the Mavericks at home.

The Warriors surrendered a 21-point lead against Dallas in the second half, and followed up that game with a loss in Minnesota. Klay Thompson, who has missed the last two games, has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Thursday’s Warriors at Mavericks game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Thursday, March 3

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area (Warriors) and Bally Sports Southwest (Mavericks)

Warriors at Mavericks injury report

Warriors: Moses Moody (left eye contusion) is probable. Damion Lee (right quadriceps contusion) and Klay Thompson (general illness) are questionable. Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Mavericks: Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle sprain) are questionable. Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right finger fracture) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Gary Payton II

G Klay Thompson*

G Steph Curry

Dallas Mavericks

1

1