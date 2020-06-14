Marquese Chriss' Warriors career was short-lived, but it certainly was interesting.

We can go over that later, but for now, he's appreciating another factor -- his music.

The 22-year-old recently released his new rap single on YouTube titled "I Remember," featuring 2kkhari (NSFW):

An old team photo of what appeared to be his old basketball team at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove is in the background of the video where he played as an Eagle.

In September of last year, Chriss signed with the Warriors and was always one of those guys who was just happy to be there. He proved that after having a strong preseason.

He then was cut in January but brought back on a two-way contract which then was converted to a standard NBA deal.

While the Warriors finished the 2019-20 season with the league's worst record (15-50), simply by the looks of it, Chriss appeared pleased with his journey with the team. The team he really wanted to be with after being waived by Sacramento.

[RELATED: How Draymond went from injuring Chriss to mentoring him]

It was meant to be in a way.

He finished the season with 9.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 59 matchups.

Warriors' Marquese Chriss releases rap single dedicated to his past originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area