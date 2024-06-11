Warriors and Maroons go undefeated in summer ball event

Jun. 11—The Pulaski County Lady Maroons hosted an all-day summer basketball event on Monday, with multiple teams from surrounding counties coming to participate. The two local teams there, those being the Maroons and the Southwestern Warriors, gave an early glimpse at their rosters this upcoming season and despite losing key players and multiple players being out, it looks like both teams will be in contention once again in what will be a stacked 12th Region.

The hosting Maroons took on East Jessamine and Russell County, finishing off a perfect 2-0. The game against Russell was particularly exciting, with both teams being tied at the end of the second 20 minute period, sending the game into a sudden death situation. Rising freshman Caroline Heist then hit the shot of the night (along with what was the last shot of the night) to give her team the victory.

The Maroons will desperately miss all-time leading scorer Sydney Martin as she moves on to Northern Kentucky University, as well as defensive stalwart Maggie Holt, but they have several key pieces back to potentially dampen that blow. Junior guard Madeline Butcher will be one of the top guards in this area of the state, with fellow juniors Brooklyn Thomas (who did not play in these games due to prior commitments with her travel softball team) and Hannah Murray also primed to take a big jump. Underclassmen such as Malia Bullock, Caroline Heist, Bella Stevens and Lilee Todd will also see a massive increase to their varsity minutes.

Likewise, the Southwestern Warriors went undefeated during their two games, defeating both Rockcastle County and South Laurel. They also had several players sitting out, but the players that took the court impressed.

Southwestern will miss the departing Payton Acey, who takes her talents to the University of the Cumberlands, but will turn the keys of the offense over to rising senior Kinsley Molden, expected to be one of the top players in the region as well as one of the best shooters in the state. Elsewhere, other key veterans such as Megan Loudermilk, Jessalyn Flynn, Ava Jones and Jordyn McDonald (did not play) figure to have this team right back into contender status. Underclassmen such as Kylie Dalton, Kiara Scott, Mollie Osborne, Jaelyn Dye (did not play) and Kenzie Williams look to have made a huge jump heading into their sophomore seasons.

