Warriors and Maroons compete in state track meet

Jun. 3—The Class 3A state championships were held on Saturday in Lexington, with both Southwestern and Pulaski County sending multiple athletes to compete.

In the boys' high jump, Southwestern's Valor Pennington finished in a tie for 10th with a height of 5-10.

In the boys' long jump, Pulaski's Logan Stamper placed 14th with a distance of 19-04.75. Stamper also finished ninth in the boys' triple jump with a distance of 42-10.25.

In the boys' discus, Southwestern's Nico Pascarella finished 21st with a distance of 122-04.

In the girls' 800m, Southwestern's Shaye Seiber finished 14th with a time of 2:24.77. Seiber also placed in the girls' 1600m, finishing in 14th again with a time of 5:23.03.

In the girls' 4x100m relay, Pulaski's team of Kenzie Cupp, Abbee Coomer, Emma Coomer and Brooklynn Sandlin finished 13th with a time of 51.01.

In the girls' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of Cupp, Emma Coomer, Abbee Coomer and Maliyah Swinney finished 22nd with a time of 1:49.60.

In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Seiber, Shelby Lockard, Clare Marie Ramsey and Olivia Huff finished 12th with a time of 4:11.50.

In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, Lockard, Seiber and Madeline Peterson finished 22nd with a time of 10:29.47.

In the girls' triple jump, Swinney placed 19th with a distance of 30-06.25.

In the girls' discus, Pulaski's Lexi Lawless finished 12th with a distance of 100-06. Lawless also finished 14th in the shot put with a distance of 32-11.25.

