Warriors made time to visit with Barack Obama prior to playing the Wizards on Thursday

The Warriors decided to spend time with Barack Obama on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors visited with an old friend while in Washington, D.C.

Prior to Thursday’s game against the Washington Wizards, the Warriors spent time with former President Barack Obama. The team reportedly spent an hour meeting with Obama.

Warriors' players visited with President Obama for about an hour on Thursday. https://t.co/Ki4p6NJmwA — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 25, 2019





After the team’s 126-118 win, the Warriors talked with Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi. She’s apparently a big Draymond Green fan.

Steph and Nancy pic.twitter.com/TplYpDMeCg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 25, 2019





It’s not the first time many of the Warriors have met Obama. The team celebrated its NBA Finals win at the White House after the 2014-2015 season. That visit meant a lot to at least one Warriors player. Stephen Curry wore sneakers honoring Obama on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2017.

Despite winning championships in 2017 and 2018, the Warriors have not returned to the White House. Coach Steve Kerr has been vocal regarding his opposition of President Donald Trump, calling him a “blowhard” and saying Trump has used “racist, misogynist, insulting words.”

Trump also feuded with Curry on Twitter after Curry said he would not visit the White House in 2017. Trump withdrew the team’s invitation, causing LeBron James to defend Curry by calling Trump a “bum.”

Trump has more important things to deal with due to the government shutdown, so it’s unclear whether he’ll comment on the Warriors spending time with Obama while visiting D.C.

